What is it?

This is a real-time internal combustion engine simulation designed specifically to produce engine audio and simulate engine response characteristics. It is NOT a scientific tool and cannot be expected to provide accurate figures for the purposes of engineering or engine tuning.

How do I get it?

Click "Download" in the top right corner of this page, expand "Assets" and click on the build zip file. Extract the zip, open the "bin" folder, start "engine-sim-app.exe", and you're off to the races!

I have more questions!

Please read our list of Frequently Asked Questions. If your question is not answered there, feel free to join our Discord server and ask :)