This is a real-time internal combustion engine simulation designed specifically to produce engine audio and simulate engine response characteristics. It is NOT a scientific tool and cannot be expected to provide accurate figures for the purposes of engineering or engine tuning.
Click "Download" in the top right corner of this page, expand "Assets" and click on the build zip file. Extract the zip, open the "bin" folder, start "engine-sim-app.exe", and you're off to the races!
Please read our list of Frequently Asked Questions. If your question is not answered there, feel free to join our Discord server and ask :)